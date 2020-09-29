Freeman caught both of his targets for 31 yards and ran for four yards on two carries during Sunday's 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay.

Freeman helped convert a third-and-long early in the third quarter with a big 28-yard catch-and-run, Denver's longest play of the game. He otherwise played a small supporting role in a Denver rush offense that could not kick into drive after falling ahead early. His value heading into Thursday's matchup against a middle-of-the-pack Jets rush defense depends on two things. One, the health of Phillip Lindsay (toe). Second, whether Brett Rypien or Jeff Driskel can pass well enough to keep the Broncos' offense balanced and on schedule.