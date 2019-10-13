Freeman caught all five of his targets for 42 yards and added 34 yards on 11 carries during Sunday's 16-0 win over the Titans.

Freeman's biggest contribution came midway through the third quarter when, facing second and long, the Oregon product caught a swing pass and took it 18 yards upfield to help set up the only touchdown of the game. Freeman fans doubtlessly would like the sophomore back snap his season-long scoreless streak, but despite their body types indicating otherwise -- it's actually been Phillip Lindsay who has served as the primary goal-line back for Denver while Freeman has been more effective in the passing game. In addition to being a strong blocker, Freeman has caught at least four passes in four of his last five games and his receiving yards actually helped him edge Lindsay in total yardage Sunday. Look for that dynamic to continue Thursday against Kansas City.