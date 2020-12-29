Freeman caught both of his targets for seven total yards and had two carries for 16 total yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss at the Chargers.

Freeman had an opportunity to be RB2 behind Melvin Gordon Sunday after Phillip Lindsay went on injured reserve. It didn't work out that way as Freeman was still visibly bothered by his hip, leaving four touches for rookie LeVante Bellamy. He'll have another opportunity to enjoy an uptick in touches in the season finale against Las Vegas on Sunday. Freeman totaled 26 yards on four touches in Week 10's loss in Las Vegas.