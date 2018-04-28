Broncos' Royce Freeman: Headed to Denver

The Broncos selected Freeman in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 71st overall.

Many reject the wisdom of selecting a running back in the first round these days, and players like Freeman are a big part of that. At 6-feet, 229 pounds of easy weight, Freeman looks like the workhorse prototype, and he confirmed at the combine that he possesses three-down athleticism. He logged a 4.54-second 40 and 11.06 agility score -- excellent numbers for a big back. A dominant runner at Oregon who was so good as a true freshman that the Ducks moved incumbent 1,000-yard runner Byron Marshall to wide receiver, Freeman's four-year career yielded 5,621 yards (5.9 YPC) and 60 touchdowns in 51 games, his 79 receptions for 814 yards and four touchdowns giving further reason to expect an eventual three-down impact. The question of his 2018 application is more complicated with Devontae Booker around, and Booker might hold an advantage over Freeman as a pass catcher especially. Still, there's no doubt Freeman has the better prospect profile.