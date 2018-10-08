Broncos' Royce Freeman: Held to 47 yards
Freeman rushed for 31 yards on five carries and added 16 yards on three catches during Sunday's 34-16 loss at the Jets.
Freeman is averaging a more-than-solid 5.1 yards per carry in a very talented, very young backfield. The question is whether Denver's coaches realize that. Despite pledges to pound the ball more, Freeman was curiously underutilized while Denver tried to protect a lead against the Chiefs on Monday and again while the game was still in-hand on Sunday. A logical fear would be that the under-appreciation of Freeman might continue on Sunday against a Rams team that can force opponents to play from behind. Even when underutilized, however, Freeman has value as a goal-line back.
