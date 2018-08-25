Freeman took five carries for 26 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against Washington.

Devontae Booker got the start and the first two carries, but it was Freeman who provided the highlight with a 24-yard touchdown on Denver's second drive. The third-round pick shared snaps with Booker and undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay throughout the first half, doing little of consequence besides the one long run. Booker handled a decent portion of the early snaps, but he finished with just three carries for nine yards to bring his preseason total total to nine totes for 33 yards. Freeman has hit paydirt in each of Denver's preseason games, taking 15 carries for 84 yards and the trio of scores. Despite outplaying Booker this preseason, Freeman seems to be headed for a timeshare Week 1 against Seattle.