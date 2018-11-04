Broncos' Royce Freeman: Inactive Sunday
Freeman (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.
With Freeman out Sunday, Phillip Lindsay will head Denver's Week 9 backfield, while Devontae Booker is on hand to work in a change-of-pace role. With the Broncos on bye in Week 10, Freeman will now turn his focus to returning to action Nov. 18 against the Chargers.
