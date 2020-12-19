Freeman (hip) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Bills, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Freeman was only handling a reserve role with both Melvin Gordon and Philip Lindsay active Saturday, so his absence won't have a huge impact on Denver's offense. However, the Broncos only have three running backs active Saturday, the team will be a bit short on depth if Freeman can't return.
More News
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Takes back seat against Chiefs•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Team's leading rusher Week 12•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: May see some QB work•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: No touches in Sunday's win•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Tallies 26 yards•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: One offensive snap against Falcons•