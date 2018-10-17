Broncos' Royce Freeman: Kept to 22 yards
Freeman carried the ball nine times for 22 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Rams.
Freeman ended Sunday with a stable-high 25 snaps, but finished with a season low in yardage thanks to a Broncos offense that ran the ball on just 28 percent of snaps. The Broncos young backfield is talented, but early deficits and long third downs have held them in check. Thursday's game against Arizona's 20th-ranked run defense at 4.4 yards per opponent carry could be an elixir.
