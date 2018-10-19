Broncos' Royce Freeman: Labeled day-to-day
Coach Vance Joseph labeled Freeman (ankle) as day-to-day in the aftermath of the Broncos' 45-10 win over the Cardinals on Thursday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports. Joseph is hopeful Freeman will be able to play Week 8 against the Chiefs.
Freeman sustained a high-ankle sprain in the second half of the blowout win, finishing the night with 13 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. The running back was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday, and while the official results of those examinations aren't known, Joseph's comments suggest Freeman's setback isn't a major concern. He'll benefit from a few extra days in between games to recover from the sprain, but his status for the Week 8 will likely be determined based on what he's able to do in practice next Wednesday through Friday.
