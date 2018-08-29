Broncos' Royce Freeman: Labeled quasi-starter
Head coach Vance Joseph deemphasized the importance of picking a starter between Freeman and Devontae Booker, saying hypothetically that Freeman would likely be on the field if it is a power run and Booker would be on the field if it is a quick pass, Zac Stevens of BSN Denver reports.
Freeman, playing largely with the first team, leads Denver's backs with 5.6 yards per carry and three touchdowns thus far this preseason. Booker, meanwhile, is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry -- just around his mediocre career average. Denver is very inexperienced at the position so a player like Booker might earn a roster spot and even a starting job by doing the little things right, like pass protection. However, he's no better than third or fourth on the team in actual production this preseason. To put it another way, if one player (Freeman) is going to get a carry and another (Booker) is going to pass protect or nab a quick outlet pass, who would you rather have on your fantasy team? Expect Freeman to be of more value sooner rather than later.
