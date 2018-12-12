Broncos' Royce Freeman: Leads team in rushing
Freeman carried the ball six times for 36 yards during Sunday's 20-14 loss in San Francisco.
The Broncos' offense didn't start to click until it was too late against the 49ers. Stacked boxes can be partially be to blame as San Francisco sold out against the run, holding the Broncos to just 3.8 yards per carry. The Broncos now lack anything resembling experience at receiver or tight end, with first-year players like Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick leading the charge. Expect teams to take a similar run-focused approach down the stretch, starting Saturday against at Cleveland run defense that has been gashed at times this season, surrendering a sizable 4.7 yards per carry.
