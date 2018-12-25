Broncos' Royce Freeman: Likely top back in Week 17
Freeman is expected to work as the Broncos' lead rusher out of the backfield Sunday against the Chargers with Phillip Lindsay (wrist) set to miss the contest, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
After undergoing an MRI on Tuesday, Lindsay was diagnosed with significant ligament damage in his right wrist, which he injured in the Week 16 loss to the Raiders. Lindsay will receive a second opinion on the injury before it's determined whether surgery is necessary, but the Broncos won't keep the undrafted rookie active even if he receives positive news. As a result, Freeman will likely have his best opportunity since Week 1 -- when he logged a season-high 15 carries -- to make a major splash in the fantasy realm. He won't necessarily have a clear path to a three-down role, however, as Devontae Booker is likely to see a fair amount of work in obvious passing situations.
More News
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Seven carries in loss•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Manages eight scrimmage yards•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Leads team in rushing•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Fumbles in win•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Bottled up by Steelers' front seven•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Scores rushing touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...