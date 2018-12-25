Freeman is expected to work as the Broncos' lead rusher out of the backfield Sunday against the Chargers with Phillip Lindsay (wrist) set to miss the contest, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

After undergoing an MRI on Tuesday, Lindsay was diagnosed with significant ligament damage in his right wrist, which he injured in the Week 16 loss to the Raiders. Lindsay will receive a second opinion on the injury before it's determined whether surgery is necessary, but the Broncos won't keep the undrafted rookie active even if he receives positive news. As a result, Freeman will likely have his best opportunity since Week 1 -- when he logged a season-high 15 carries -- to make a major splash in the fantasy realm. He won't necessarily have a clear path to a three-down role, however, as Devontae Booker is likely to see a fair amount of work in obvious passing situations.