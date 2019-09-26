Play

Freeman (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

After picking up the shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to Green Bay, Freeman had his reps restricted in the Broncos' first two practices of Week 4. Coach Vic Fangio hasn't suggested that Freeman is in any serious peril of missing this weekend's matchup with the Jaguars, but a clearer picture of his availability (or lack thereof) won't come until Denver releases its final injury report shortly after Friday's practice concludes.

