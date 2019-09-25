Play

Freeman (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Freeman -- who's been splitting backfield work with Phillip Lindsay -- was forced out of this past Sunday's game against the Packers with a shoulder injury, but was able to return to action, en route to logging 63 yards on 15 carries and 10 yards on four catches in the contest. Considering that, we suspect that the running back's Wednesday limitations were maintenance-related.

