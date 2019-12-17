Freeman ran for 12 yards on five carries and added 14 yards on four catches during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City.

Freeman, and the Denver ground game more generally, were extremely limited during Sunday's loss. Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Monday that the poor production was the result of poor blocking, some missed opportunities by the backs, and the Broncos digging themselves into an early hole. It was more of the same for Freeman, who has been held under 30 yards in four of his last six contests. He scored just once during that span. He's a hard back on which to rely, but his receiving ability should be on full display Sunday against Detroit's 31st-ranked pass defense.