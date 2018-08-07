Freeman is listed as a second-stringer on the Broncos' preseason depth chart, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.

Freeman is predictably nestled between Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson, with the Broncos giving a nod to Booker's status as the veteran of the young trio. The rookie out of Oregon still has plenty of time to make his push for the lead job, starting with Saturday's preseason opener against Minnesota.