Freeman (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Freeman was spotted on the practice field Thursday with his helmet, but he didn't participate in any team drills and was subsequently officially listed as not practicing. His status for Sunday's game against the Texans is thus murky, especially with the Broncos' Week 10 bye looming. If Freeman remains sidelined this weekend, Phillip Lindsay would head Denver's Week 9 backfield, with Devontae Booker on hand to work in a change-of-pace role.

