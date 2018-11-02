Freeman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Per coach Vance Joseph, Freeman is "getting better really fast," but the official questionable designation is reflective of the fact that the running back is not a lock to play in Sunday's 4:05 ET contest. If Freeman remains sidelined or is limited at all this weekend, Phillip Lindsay would continue to head Denver's Week 9 backfield, with Devontae Booker on hand to work in a change-of-pace role.