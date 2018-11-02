Broncos' Royce Freeman: Listed as questionable for Sunday's contest
Freeman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Per coach Vance Joseph, Freeman is "getting better really fast," but the official questionable designation is reflective of the fact that the running back is not a lock to play in Sunday's 4:05 ET contest. If Freeman remains sidelined or is limited at all this weekend, Phillip Lindsay would continue to head Denver's Week 9 backfield, with Devontae Booker on hand to work in a change-of-pace role.
More News
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Listed as non-participant at Thursday's practice•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Absent from practice•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Ruled out this week•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Spectator at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...