Broncos' Royce Freeman: Logs limited practice
Freeman (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Following Wednesday's practice, coach Vance Joseph noted that Freeman -- who has missed Denver's last two games -- "looked OK, it wasn't perfect, but he wants to be out there. If I'm a betting man, I'm betting on Royce that he plays'' this weekend. With that in mind, it's still possible that Freeman ends up officially listed as questionable for Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff against the Chargers, but he's clearly trending in the right direction in advance of that contest. If he does return to action as hoped, Freeman -- who has logged four rushing TDs in seven games to date -- would re-join a backfield committee that tilts in Phillip Lindsay's favor.
