Freeman posted four carries for seven yards and hauled in his only target for one yard during Saturday's 17-16 loss to the Broncos.

During the second half of the season, Freeman has served as the primary change-of-pace option to starter Phillip Lindsay, earning between 12 and 36 percent of the offensive snaps over the last five games. After posting 30-plus yards from scrimmage in three of the first four of those contests, Freeman actually posted a career-low eight scrimmage yards while playing 25 percent of the snaps on offense Week 15. Barring an injury to Lindsay or fellow reserve Devontae Booker, Freeman seems to be locked into a minimal role in the Broncos' 18th-ranked offense.