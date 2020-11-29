Freeman could play at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Saints following news that every Broncos' QB is in COVID-19 protocol, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Freeman is the Broncos' emergency quarterback. The Broncos are also expected to elevate Kendall Hinton from the practice squad. Vinton played some quarterback in college before switching to wide receiver at the start of his junior year at Wake Forest. The Broncos will need to get creative under center, and perhaps Freeman will take snaps in a wildcat formation. He could see a bump in usage as a result, although it's tough to get a grasp on how things will ultimately shake out for the Broncos.