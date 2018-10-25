Broncos' Royce Freeman: Misses another practice Thursday
Freeman (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
On the plus side, the report notes that Freeman -- who is dealing with what has been described as a high ankle sprain -- is improving. Per Legwold, the running back "was moving around Thursday inside the Broncos' complex without the walking boot he has worn at times earlier in the week." There's still a chance that Freeman will progress to the point where he can suit up Sunday against the Chiefs, but if he's limited or out this weekend, added touches would be available for Phillip Lindsay and Devontae Booker.
More News
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Spectator at practice•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Not at practice•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Undergoing MRI for high-ankle sprain•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Suffers ankle sprain•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Out for rest of Thursday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...