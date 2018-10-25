Freeman (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

On the plus side, the report notes that Freeman -- who is dealing with what has been described as a high ankle sprain -- is improving. Per Legwold, the running back "was moving around Thursday inside the Broncos' complex without the walking boot he has worn at times earlier in the week." There's still a chance that Freeman will progress to the point where he can suit up Sunday against the Chiefs, but if he's limited or out this weekend, added touches would be available for Phillip Lindsay and Devontae Booker.

