Freeman (hip) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
With fellow running back Phillip Lindsay also missing practice Wednesday due to a hip injury, Melvin Gordon is the only running back practicing for Denver. If neither Freeman nor Lindsay progress by Sunday's game against the Chargers, the team will likely opt to promote LeVante Bellamy from the practice squad.
