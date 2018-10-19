Broncos' Royce Freeman: MRI on tap
Freeman will have an MRI on his ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Freeman suffered a high-ankle sprain in Thursday night's 45-10 win over the Cardinals, but the report notes that "there is early optimism regarding the injury and it's no guarantee that (the running back) misses time." Working in Freeman's favor is that the Broncos don't play again until Oct. 28 against the Chiefs. If he does end up out or limited at that time, added opportunities would be on tap for Phillip Lindsay.
