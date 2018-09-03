Freeman will be the Broncos' top back heading into Week 1, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.

The move is hardly a surprise as Freeman led the Broncos with 5.6 yards per carry and three touchdowns during the preseason, much of that production coming against opponents' top units. Freeman has appeared to be a find this preseason, one of his few downsides being that he might not be a three-down back for the Broncos. Fellow rookie, Phillip Lindsay, averaged 14.5 yards per catch and scored a receiving touchdown during the preseason and veteran Devontae Booker has arguably been stronger as a receiver than a runner during his career. Expect Freeman to be the guy on first and second down, with Lindsay or Booker coming in on third down and passing situations.