Freeman was unable to pick up any yardage on his one rush attempt, but he did collect 12 receiving yards on his lone catch during Monday's 16-14 loss to the Titans.

Freeman was tackled just shy of the end zone on his fourth-quarter reception. The Broncos tried to dial up a goal-line touchdown run for Freeman on the subsequent play, but he was stopped for no gain before Melvin Gordon eventually punched in Denver's second TD of the night. Phillip Lindsay is set to undergo an MRI on what is believed to be a mild case of turf toe developed during Monday's game, but if he is inactive or limited Week 2, Freeman may see an uptick in usage against a Steelers defense that held Giants backs to an incredibly low seven rushing yards on 16 carries in its season debut.