Broncos' Royce Freeman: Nearly matches Lindsay in carries
Freeman accounted for 56 rushing yards on 10 carries, while also registering a five-yard catch during Monday's 24-16 loss to Oakland.
In what appeared to be a bizarro version of the 2018 Broncos backfield, it was Freeman -- and not the electrifying Phillip Lindsay -- who turned out to be Denver's most efficient rusher on a per-carry basis. Largely boosted by a 26-yard scamper that he peeled off midway through the third quarter, Freeman cruised to a 5.6 yards per carry clip while Lindsay was contained to fewer than 4.0 yards per rush. It's arguable that Oakland will turn into a proficient run defense with additions of Clelin Ferrell and Vontaze Burfict to the front seven, along with the arrival of rookie enforcer Johnathan Abram. But even with those additions, the Raiders' offering remains a far cry from what the Bears -- coming off a No. 1 finish in rush defense during 2018 -- will bring to the table in opposing Denver's backfield in Week 2.
