Freeman garnered no offensive snaps during Sunday's 31-30 win against the Chargers.
Freeman got involved with 19 snaps as a member of the special-teams group, but he did not have any offensive role as Phillip Lindsay made his return from a concussion. The Oregon product had garnered at least one carry in all six of his appearances entering Week 8, but Lindsay (six rushes) and Melvin Gordon (eight) split the RB workload for Denver in a pass-heavy game script. The Broncos will face an Atlanta defense Sunday that surrendered 147 rushing yards and one rushing score to Carolina on Thursday Night Football.