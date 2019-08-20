Broncos' Royce Freeman: No yards on the ground
Freeman rushed five times for zero yards, but did catch a six-yard pass in Monday night's 24-15 preseason loss to the 49ers.
Freeman actually had a long rush of five yards, but his other four carries ultimately cancelled out that gain. In comparison, running mate Phillip Lindsay totaled 14 yards on his five totes. Both players featured into the second quarter and could see similar playing time Saturday against the Rams, when their split of touches could help shine light on their projected Week 1 workloads.
