Freeman (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Freeman was labeled day-to-day after spraining his ankle during last Thursday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals. An absence from Sunday's game at Kansas City would leave more carries for Phillip Lindsay, with Devontae Booker potentially also getting a few extra opportunities. Believed to be dealing with a high-ankle sprain, Freeman is in serious danger of missing Week 8 and could also face a challenge to be ready for Week 9 against Houston. The Broncos do at least have a Week 10 bye.

