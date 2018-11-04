With Freeman (ankle) not expected to play against the Texans on Sunday, Phillip Lindsay is in line to head the Broncos' Week 9 backfield, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Freeman is officially listed as questionable for the contest, but with the Broncos on bye in Week 10, it looks like the team is inclined to play it safe with the running back, with an eye toward having him available on Nov. 18 against the Chargers. Final confirmation of Freeman's Sunday status will arrive upon the release of Denver's inactives in advance of the team's 4:05 ET kickoff.