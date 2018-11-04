Broncos' Royce Freeman: Not expected to play Sunday
Freeman (ankle) is not expected to play Sunday against the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Freeman will miss a second straight game, leaving Phillip Lindsay has Denver's main back Week 9 against the Texans. The Broncos are off Week 10, which gives Freeman three weeks to recover from a high-ankle sprain.
