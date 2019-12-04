Broncos' Royce Freeman: Nursing rib injury
Freeman was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a rib injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Freeman appears to have gotten nicked up during Week 13's win over the Chargers, though there's not yet any reason to worry that he's in danger of missing game action. The second-year pro will have two more chances to up his activity before the Broncos make a decision on his availability for Sunday's tilt in Houston. Freeman has been held under 30 scrimmage yards in four straight games and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8.
