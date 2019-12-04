Play

Freeman was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a ribs injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Freeman appears to have gotten nicked up during Week 13's win over the Chargers, though there's not yet any reason to worry that he's in danger of missing game action. The second-year pro will have two more changes to up his activity before the Broncos make a decision on his availability for Sunday's tilt in Houston. Freeman has been held under 30 scrimmage yards in four straight games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8.

