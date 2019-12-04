Broncos' Royce Freeman: Nursing ribs injury
Freeman was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a ribs injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Freeman appears to have gotten nicked up during Week 13's win over the Chargers, though there's not yet any reason to worry that he's in danger of missing game action. The second-year pro will have two more changes to up his activity before the Broncos make a decision on his availability for Sunday's tilt in Houston. Freeman has been held under 30 scrimmage yards in four straight games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8.
More News
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Totals 24 scrimmage yards•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Continues decline•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Picks up 45 yards in loss•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: May cede more work to Lindsay•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Quiet in win over Browns•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Bursts through for only touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Figuring out who to start and sit in each week at wide receiver has been a chore. Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
The Eagles and Carson Wentz hit rock bottom in Week 13. It's time for Wentz to bounce back...
-
Week 14 QB Preview: Stash Manning?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 14 including what to do with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 14 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News and notes: Will Cook be ready?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 14.