Freeman did not garner a single rush attempt or target during Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons, fielding one offensive snap and 22 special-teams snaps.

The third-year back has gone without an offensive touch in consecutive outings, after collecting 14 combined carries and four receptions over three outings between Weeks 4 and 7. With Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay posing a formidable duo atop Denver's backfield, Freeman's offensive role figures to remain relatively remote in closely contested games. Freeman will slot in as the Broncos' third-string running back heading into a Week 10 matchup against the division rival Raiders.