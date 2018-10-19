Freeman is out for the remainder of Thursday's contest with an ankle injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Freeman will finish his night with 13 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. Despite backfield counterpart Phillip Lindsay outperforming Freeman with 14 carries for 90 yards and a score, the latter continues to see valuable goal line work, with his score tonight being a one-yard plunge following a pass interference call in the end zone. The severity of Freeman's injury is unclear since the blowout nature of Thursday's game allowed Denver to be extremely cautious with their rookie running back. His practice participation next week will be a better indication of his availability for Week 8 against the Chiefs.