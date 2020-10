Freeman ran for 26 yards on eight carries and added a four-yard catch during Sunday's 18-12 win over New England.

With Melvin Gordon out (illness), Freeman held onto the RB2 job despite Phillip Lindsay's return to the fold. The result was a season-high nine touches. He wasn't able to do much with them. Freeman is a solid pass-protector and receiver, but he should return to the sideline Sunday against Kansas City assuming Gordon's health improves.