Broncos' Royce Freeman: Picks up 45 yards in loss
Freeman ran for 31 yards on eight carries and added a 14-yard catch during Sunday's 27-23 loss in Minnesota.
Freeman kept the Broncos alive late in the fourth quarter, taking a swing pass on third and long and juking his defender on his way to a 14-yard gain and first down. The play itself was nice, but fans would be justified in being concerned that Freeman was kept to single-digit touches for the second consecutive game after at least 10 touches in the first eight contests of 2019. Even with Phillip Lindsay playing well, it's somewhat of a surprise that Freeman hasn't been more involved in the passing game, perhaps a product of Joe Flacco's (neck) absence. The workload between Lindsay and Freeman will obviously be worth monitoring Sunday against Buffalo.
