Freeman ran for 16 yards on six carries and added 34 yards on four catches during Sunday's 26-24 loss to Jacksonville.

Freeman was held to a season-low in rushing in a game in which head coach Vic Fangio said the Jaguars offered better opportunities to throw the ball than run it. The good news for Freeman is that -- despite his power-back reputation -- he's actually become a fairly prolific receiver with 13 catches in his last three games. The Broncos like Freeman on passing downs as he's a sturdy blocker so look for that trend to continue Sunday against the Chargers.