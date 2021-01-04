Freeman ran for 21 yards on two carries and added a one-yard catch during Sunday's 32-31 loss to Las Vegas.

Freeman set up the Broncos' first touchdown late in the first quarter, rumbling for 20 yards to bring Denver into Las Vegas territory. Still, perhaps still bothered by a nagging hip, Freeman garnered just two touches to Melvin Gordon's 30. The third-year back was often lost in the shuffle this season as Gordon took Freeman's role as the passing-game back. Absent a shake-up in the offseason, a similar role likely awaits in 2021.