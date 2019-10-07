Broncos' Royce Freeman: Piles up 67 scrimmage yards
Freeman carried 13 times for 61 yards and caught both his targets for an additional seven yards during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Chargers.
Freeman came within two of his season-high in carries, receiving a few extra opportunities as his side held a lead from the early going. He averaged a respectable 4.7 yards per carry against a tough Chargers front despite breaking off a long gain of just 11 yards. Freeman, who is averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season, continues to see Philip Lindsay shine out of the backfield, but he should still see double-digit touches in next week's home matchup against the Titans.
