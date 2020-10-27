Freeman registered 12 rushing yards on three carries, adding a five-yard reception during Sunday's 43-16 loss to Kansas City.
Freeman fielded 18 offensive snaps in Week 7, as Phillip Lindsay was forced to exit late in the second quarter because of a concussion. If Lindsay were forced to sit out Sunday's upcoming matchup against the Chargers' 14th-ranked rush defense, Freeman would once again be inserted into the No. 2 RB role as a complement to Melvin Gordon. Freeman garnered nine offensive touches Week 6 against the Patriots as Gordon sat out with a case of strep throat, meaning he could be in line for a similar workload against Los Angeles if Lindsay is unable to clear concussion protocol.