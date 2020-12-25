Freeman (hip) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Freeman sustained a hip injury Saturday during a blowout loss to the Bills, and he was subsequently tagged a DNP for Denver's opening practice session of the week Wednesday. If capable of overcoming the issue to make an appearance Week 16, Freeman would remain without a missed game since the start of last season. Should Freeman be activated against the Chargers and Phillip Lindsay (hip/knee) ruled out, the Oregon product would be in line for an uptick in carries behind Melvin Gordon.
