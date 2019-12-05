Play

Freeman (ribs) practiced fully Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Freeman -- who logged five carries for 11 yards and caught all four of his targets for an additional 13 yards last weekend -- is thus good to go for Sunday's game against the Texans, but he's only an option in deeper fantasy formats these days, with his touches down over his last four outings and Phillip Lindsay having handled the bulk of the team's backfield work in that span.

