Freeman (ankle) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Freeman is back on the field after the Broncos' Week 10 bye. He'll hope to return from a high-ankle sprain for Sunday's road game against the Chargers. Freeman should be a significant part of the offense if he's able to play, though Phillip Lindsay has proven to be the more useful commodity for both real-life and fantasy purposes. The undrafted rookie has produced 5.4 yards per carry and has caught 20 passes in nine games, while Freeman has averaged 4.4 YPC and has hauled in just four passes through seven appearances. An update on the extent of Freeman's practice participation will come forth once the Broncos release their Wednesday injury report.

