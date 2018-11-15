Freeman (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Freeman missed the Broncos' final two games before their Week 10 bye, but his health looks to be in a better place coming out of the idle period. After Freeman logged a limited practice Wednesday to open the week, coach Vance Joseph predicted that the rookie would be able to suit up Sunday against the Chargers. That optimism was seemingly supported by Freeman's full session Thursday, which puts him on track to rejoin the Denver backfield in Week 11. Phillip Lindsay has headed the backfield committee for most of the season and is expected to continue to maintain the lead role, but Freeman could immediately step in ahead of Devontae Booker as the No. 2 option now that the ankle issue seems to be behind him.