Freeman (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The 24-year-old picked up the hip injury during last week's loss to the Bills, but he'll have a chance to take the field Sunday. Freeman would be in line for an increased workload behind starter Melvin Gordon if available to play this weekend, since Phillip Lindsay (hip/knee) has already been ruled out.