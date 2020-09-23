Freeman registered 20 rushing yards on three carries during Sunday's 26-21 loss to Pittsburgh.
With Phillip Lindsay (toe) facing a 2-to-4 week absence, Freeman was not plugged into a comparable role against the Steelers. Though we haven't yet seen the Melvin Gordon-Lindsay dynamic fully unveiled because of Lindsay going down part way through the season opener with injury, surely the 2018 Pro Bowl back would have been more involved than Freeman was Sunday. With the Broncos ranking in the lower half of the league in team rush attempts thus far in 2020 (26 carries per game), Freeman's upside is limited as the distant No. 2 to Gordon, especially given his sparse passing-game usage. Week 3 presents a challenging RB matchup as well, with the Broncos facing off against Tampa Bay's fourth-ranked rush defense.
More News
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Nearly hits paydirt•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Looking at roster bubble?•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Supplanted by Gordon•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Finishes second on team in catches•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Accounts for one of two rushing TDs•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Limited to 26 yards•