Broncos' Royce Freeman: Quiet in win over Browns
Freeman carried the ball five times for 15 yards and caught his only target for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Browns.
The second-year RB mostly took a back seat to Phillip Lindsay in this one, as the latter's 30-yard TD run in the third quarter ended up being the winning score for Denver. The 14 scrimmage yards were Freeman's lowest output of the year -- he hadn't produced less than 45 coming into Sunday -- and with the team's bye on tap in Week 10, Freeman's role could be in flux coming out the other side if Lindsay's wrist injury heals enough to allow him to handle pass-protection duties again.
